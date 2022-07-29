Prince Harry’s ex-girlfriend Cressida Bonas ‘spooked’ by Kate Middleton

Prince Harry dated another actress before getting married to Meghan Markle.

The couple dated on and off for two years.

Cressida was reportedly “spooked” by coverage of William and Kate’s tour of New Zealand and Australia.

The prince dated Cressida Bonas, a model and Burberry muse, on and off for two years; they allegedly met through Harry’s cousin Princess Eugenie.

But the relationship collapsed, and now Cressida and her husband of two years, Harry Wentworth-Stanley, are expecting their first child.

And it seems that Cressida’s decision that royal life was simply too much for her, especially after seeing Harry’s sister-in-law the Duchess of Cambridge on television, was the reason why their relationship didn’t last.

In his book Battle of Brothers about Princes William and Harry, royal analyst Robert Lacey asserts that Cressida was “spooked” by William and Kate’s royal tour of New Zealand and Australia.

He writes: “A rising actress, Cressida did not enjoy the critical remarks that she could hear people making behind her back when she walked down the street in London – she felt that the fame of her relationship put her “in a box”.

“In 2014, she was said to have been ‘completely spooked’ after watching the TV coverage of William and Kate touring New Zealand with baby George in tow – that was not the way she would want to enjoy her eight-month-old son, she regretfully explained to Harry.”

“It’s extremely unfortunate that they have decided to split, but this is a fully amicable separation, and they are remaining the very best of friends,” a friend stated at the time of their breakup.

The actress was invited to Meghan and Harry’s royal wedding in 2018 because Harry and Cressida remained friends.

In August 2020, she married her husband—an estate agent and the Marchioness of Milford Haven—in a covert ceremony.

With a small number of close friends and family members present, the bride and groom enjoyed a private ceremony in the countryside.

