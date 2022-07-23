Prince Harry’s security call; a ‘dramatic waste of money and ego’.

Prince Harry is accused by experts of “wasting” the potential of the Royal Protection.

Prince Harry is accused by experts of “wasting” the potential of the Royal Protection, who are “trained, armed to the teeth,” but spend “99 percent of the year sitting on their behinds.”

Fleet Street Fox, a writer, and royal commentator made this accusation in a recent article.

One of Prince Harry’s major problems was covered in the article, which he shared in The Mirror.

The dilemma emerges when someone wants to leave the restrictions of royalty but wants to keep everything else, the article stated.

You’ll have to sell the Royalty because, like a new vehicle, it loses value as soon as you drive it away.

“PRs cost money, you just trashed tradition, and the Met doesn’t put as much effort into hosting celebrities,” said the critic.

Even full protection for Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, Archie, and Lilibet was mentioned by the analyst, who said, “None of them are realistic, which leaves the third option.”

“A dozen Royal Protection professionals, trained, fully equipped, and spending 99 percent of the year on their behinds, solely for Harry and Meghan.”

“This is such a dramatic waste of money and ego that it would float away in Wash far more quickly than the Crown Jewels. Despite his income, Harry was unable to pay for it.”