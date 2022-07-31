Prince Philip all the affairs are kept a ‘secret’ by ministers

Andrew Lownie has spent £460,000 in legal fees.

The Mountbatten family sold the papers to Southampton University in 2011 for £2.8million.

Prince Philip supposedly carried on with a vivid existence during union with the Queen.

Advertisement

Prince Philip’s undertakings are safeguarded by the UK government to claims illustrious specialists according to Mirror.co.uk

Creator Andrew Lownie says clergymen have spent around £2million in hindering the chronicle left by Philip’s uncle Lord Mountbatten and his better half.

Dr Lownie to date has burned through £460,000 in legitimate expenses attempting to figure out what is referenced in those 30,000 pages.

Dr Lownie said: “The main explanation I can imagine is that there is a reference to an admirer of Prince Philip. The connection between Lady Mountbatten and Nehru is notable.”

The Mountbatten family offered the papers to Southampton University in 2011 for £2.8million.

Dr Lownie, 60, took support from data regulations to gain admittance to the papers for his book.

Advertisement