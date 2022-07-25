Prince William and Kate were shown the picture on a visit to Cambridge’s Fitzwilliam Museum.

It was commissioned by The Cambridgeshire Royal Portrait Fund.

They both said it was “amazing”.

Prince William and Kate saw an official picture of the two of them together during a trip to Cambridge’s Fitzwilliam Museum today,

The Cambridgeshire Royal Portrait Fund gave the painting to Cambridgeshire as a gift in 2021. It was painted by Jamie Coreth, a portrait artist who has won awards.

In the full-length portrait, the man and woman are standing next to each other and looking to the right. They are both smiling.

Prince William wears a black suit with an eggshell-colored shirt and a teal tie. Kate wears an emerald midi-dress by The Vampire’s Wife, Manolo Blahnik shoes, and a pair of pearl drop earrings.

On Thursday, the portrait was shown to the royal couple and Coreth.

Prince William said, “It’s quite big,” and added that it was “amazing.”

At St. Andrews University, both the Duke and the Duchess studied art history, but William later switched to geography.

Coreth tried to make the portrait look like the city of Cambridge by painting the background with the tones and colors of many of the city’s famous old stone buildings.

The portrait also uses a hexagonal pattern that you can find on buildings all over the university city.

Coreth said that being asked to paint this picture was the “most extraordinary privilege of my life to be chosen to paint this picture”.

He said, “I wanted to show their Royal Highnesses in a manner where they appeared both relaxed and approachable, as well as elegant and dignified.”

