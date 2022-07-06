Prince William and Kate Middleton bring dog to polo match

Prince William, Kate’s dog made a rare appearance in public.

The couple and their kids received Orla as a gift from James Middleton.

On Wednesday, the dog of Prince William and Duchess of Cambridge made a rare appearance in public.

While playing in the Out-Sourcing Inc. Royal Charity Polo Cup 2022 at the Guards Polo Club in Windsor, an annual event to raise money and awareness for several charities the couple supports, Prince William was supported by his wife Catherine and their black spaniel Orla from the sidelines.

Following the passing of their beloved dog Lupo in 2020, the couple and their kids received Orla, a 2-year-old, as a gift from the duchess’ brother, James Middleton.

Orla had her first public appearance this year when she was included in pictures of the couple’s daughter, Princess Charlotte, which the child’s mother took and made public in May to celebrate the youngster’s seventh birthday.

The couple hadn’t previously disclosed many specifics about their dog, but William did so earlier this year during a public appearance in Lancashire.

After meeting a cockapoo puppy named Alfie, who was being trained to support patients and colleagues at the East Lancashire Hospitals NHS Trust alongside another therapy dog, Catherine said: “Our dog is going to be very upset. She’s going to be like, ‘Where have you been?'”