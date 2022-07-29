Prince William and Kate Middleton consider having another child?

Kate Middleton’s statements have some wondering if she was done having children.

Prince William and Kate have three children together: Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis.

“I think William would kill me if we had another one,” Kate has said about possibly having another child.

Advertisement

Prince William, the Duke of Cambridge, and ‘broody’ Kate Middleton do not appear to be considering a fourth child.

According to the Cheat Sheet, the Duchess of Cambridge’s recent statement regarding her youngest son, Prince Louis, has royal admirers thinking that she and Prince William are not planning on having another child.

The Duchess was cited by the People as stating regarding her youngest son, “I keep thinking Louis is my baby, but he’s a proper boy now.”

Kate Middleton’s statements have some fans wondering if she meant she was done having children.

Despite the fact that Kate Middleton, 40, has always admitted to getting broody around the newborns, royal analyst Richard Palmer says, “I know that in the last three or four months, there have been a couple of times where she’s talked about feeling broody again.”

“But I also know that I’ve heard her say on a number of occasions, ‘I think William would kill me if we had another one,’” Palmer said and added “I’m going to be quite surprised if they do have another one. But who knows.”

Advertisement

Prince William and Kate have three children together: Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis.

Also Read Prince William and Kate make sure that George won’t be burdened Prince George is third in line to the throne after grandfather Prince...