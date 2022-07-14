Prince William and Kate thank fan for Charlotte birthday wishes

The fan had sent them a birthday message that included a photograph of Charlotte.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge sent a birthday card to Princess Charlotte’s seventh birthday fan.

They also included a thank you note on the back of the card for wishing her a happy birthday.

Prince William and Kate have expressed their gratitude to a royal supporter who wished Princess Charlotte a happy birthday by sending them a heartwarming card.

The royal fan posted a picture of the birthday card that they had got in response to the letter that they had sent to Charlotte in May for her seventh birthday. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge sent a note to their daughter that included a photograph of their daughter along with a message.

The following is what is written in the message”Thank you for the kind birthday message which you sent for Princess Charlotte’s seventh birthday.”

“Princess Charlotte had a lovely day and your message was greatly appreciated by the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge who sends you their very best wishes.”

The royal supporter shared a photograph on their loopycrown3 Instagram account that showed both the front and the back of the card.

They wrote on the postcard, “A fantastic thank you postcard from the Cambridges.”

“Thanking me for sending birthday wishes to HRH Princess Charlotte of Cambridge for her 7th birthday,” the message read.

“A wonderful thank you message on the back of the postcard from TRH The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge on behalf of HRH Princess Charlotte of Cambridge.”

Check out the post below:

