Prince William ‘can not risk’ conversations with Prince Harry

Prince William and Prince Harry’s friendship has been strained for several years.

  • Reports suggest that the royal brothers have had “very little communication” since
  • Harry’s departure. Angela Mollard, a royal expert, said that William can’t “accept the risk” of a reunion.
Prince William and Prince Harry’s once-close friendship has been strained for several years, particularly since Harry opted to resign aside from his position in the royal family in the year 2020.

According to reports, the royal brothers have had “very little communication” since Harry’s departure, leading many royal fans to speculate about the possibility of a reconciliation between the siblings. Since the year 2020, Harry has repeatedly added fuel to the fire with numerous media outbursts, and it has now been stated that William possibly can’t “accept the risk” of a reunion due to fears of any more large newspaper leaks. This is because William will become king in the future.

Angela Mollard, a royal expert, was a guest on the Australian morning show Sunrise. She talked about the risks that could happen if the brothers took part in peace talks.

Ms. Mollard said: “If William is to meet with Harry, if they are to ever build a bridge between the two of them, there has to be trusted on both sides.”

“[This is] that it will be within them [and] nothing will be leaked [and] that they will have each other’s backs.”

She continued by saying, “William, as future king, cannot take the risk that his conversations and his, you know, any kind of closeness he establishes with Harry in the future is kept under the cone.”

