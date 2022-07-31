Prince William is debating about Harry and will give his decision

Prince William pondering taking difficult choices for Prince Harry after the last’s diary discharge.

Book which has been pushed back for the rest of the year will detail sensation mysteries from Prince Harry’s royal life.

Prince William to hang tight for activity until Prince Harry discharges book. He is pondering taking difficult choices for Prince Harry after the last’s diary discharge.

The book which has been pushed back for the rest of the year will detail sensation mysteries from Prince Harry’s regal life.

Imperial master Duncan Larcombe guaranteed to the Daily Beast: “When the book is out, William should settle on a conclusion about the thing he will really do about Harry.

“But he is not going to do a thing until he knows what is on every page of that book.

“The reality is that if, as a senior member of the Royal Family, you have written a tell-all book, you have broken rule number one of the Royal Family.”

A publishing source earlier told: “The manuscript has been finished and gone through all of the legal processes.

“It’s done and out of Harry’s hands.

“The publishing date has been pushed back once but it is on track for the end of the year.”

