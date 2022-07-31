Prince William is still making light of his “tackle” with Jill Scott

Advertisement
The Duke of Cambridge continues to make jokes about Prince William’s assault on English footballer Jill Scott at a charity event, suggesting that Prince William is still not over it.

According to The Mirror, the 35-year-old midfielder claimed that William became one of the team’s biggest fans as a result of the foul, which resulted in a yellow card, during the game.

When we participated in a charity event approximately ten years ago, I slid, side-tacked him, and nearly knocked him out.

Every time he sees us, the running joke is, “Jill, no yellow cards this tournament!”

A few years later, the 40-year-old Royal said that the tackle had left him with a scar on his thigh, but he had also written the athlete a handwritten note that said, “Keep up the excellent job.”

“That’s probably the best thing I have ever received,” Jill said on her BBC show Jill Scott’s Coffee Club. The next time I see him, I might ask if I might visit Buckingham Palace. He’s a fantastic man.

