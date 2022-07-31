Prince William is still making light of his “tackle” with Jill Scott

The Duke of Cambridge continues to make jokes about Prince William’s assault on English footballer Jill Scott at a charity event.

Prince William is still not over it.

The 35-year-old midfielder claimed that William became one of the team’s biggest fans as a result of the foul

According to The Mirror, the 35-year-old midfielder claimed that William became one of the team’s biggest fans as a result of the foul, which resulted in a yellow card, during the game.

When we participated in a charity event approximately ten years ago, I slid, side-tacked him, and nearly knocked him out.

Every time he sees us, the running joke is, “Jill, no yellow cards this tournament!”

A few years later, the 40-year-old Royal said that the tackle had left him with a scar on his thigh, but he had also written the athlete a handwritten note that said, “Keep up the excellent job.”

“That’s probably the best thing I have ever received,” Jill said on her BBC show Jill Scott’s Coffee Club. The next time I see him, I might ask if I might visit Buckingham Palace. He’s a fantastic man.

