Prince William “wants to be present” outside the UK

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle should "grow up," according to royal analyst...
During his visit to the United States, Prince William, according to a royal expert, wants to enjoy a “piece of American pie.”
William wants his efforts to be noticed and have an impact outside of the UK and the royal bubble, according to author and royal expert Omid Scobie in a column for Yahoo.
“He wants to be present in the vast American philanthropic scene.”
“Although the source made no mention of it, I questioned whether there might also be any sibling rivalry at play.”
“While Meghan and Harry were just named two of the most powerful persons in the world by Forbes and TIME, Harry’s popularity in Britain may be waning but his rise in the US has seen the Archewell Foundation garner enormous attention from an outstanding list of benefactors.”
