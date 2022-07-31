Princess Anne and Meghan Markle did not get along while the Duchess was a visitor to the UK.

Neil Sean, a royal authority, recounts their first encounter after Meghan joined the royal family.

Like her late father, the late Duke of Edinburgh, this senior royal “takes no nonsense,” according to Mr. Sean.

“It seems that Meghan Markle sought out Princess Anne when she joined the Royal Family.

Princess Anne gave the new royal some extremely wise advice, according to a reliable source.

Princess Anne is the most diligent royal, as is well known.

The royal specialist went on to say, “She does an unending number of engagements. She performs her duties as required and represents the Queen without seeking attention. I think the Queen’s recent visit to the Thames Hospice was fantastic.

But reportedly Meghan was struck speechless when meeting Princess Anne.

Princess Anne reaffirmed this maxim, pointing out that the monarchy was a job that required punctuality, preparation, and performance.

“The current project is everything.

She also emphasized the necessity for people to fully engage in any charities they are part in.

Meghan Markle, according to Mr. Sean, “didn’t take much of this to heart,” and as a patron, the Duchess “didn’t get very involved with the National Theatre.”

According to a reliable source, Meghan Markle didn’t get along with Princess Anne, Mr. Sean continued.

Meghan will have a very short shelf life in the world of the British royalty, Princess Anne always understood.