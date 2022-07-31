Advertisement
Princess Charlotte Wishes Women’s Soccer Team ‘Good Luck’

  The royals sent a video message of support to England's Lionesses ahead of Sunday's Euro 2020 final.
  Prince William is president of England's soccer regulatory body, the Football Association.
  His daughter Charlotte, 7, is also a "budding star" in soccer, according to her father.

Prince William and Princess Charlotte support their side the royals sent a video message of support to England’s women’s soccer team, dubbed “the Lionesses,” ahead of their Euro 2020 final play against Germany on Sunday.

“We both want to wish the lionesses the best of luck tonight, you’ve done amazingly well in the competition and we’re rooting for you all the way!’ Willam said before Charlotte added “Good luck! I hope you win. Bye!’

“Good luck tonight @Lionesses, we’re all rooting for you!” read the caption.

William, 40, is the president of England’s soccer regulatory body, the Football Association, and is a frequent attendee at games, most recently alongside Prince George, 9, and Kate Middleton, 40, for the men’s Euro 2020 games last summer.

Charlotte, 7, is also a “budding star” in soccer, according to her father, and has previously accompanied her family to games involving Aston Villa, William’s favorite team.

When Prince William joined the Lionesses for practice last month, he also delivered a note from his daughter to them.

“Charlotte wants me to inform you that she is exceptionally good at goal,” William added.

“‘Please tell them,’ she urged. She’s a rising star of the future.”

Prince William reportedly returned home from the vacation with special gifts for his children: customized jerseys with their ages as numbers!

Prince William congratulated the Lionesses on Twitter earlier this week after they defeated Sweden 4-0 to clinch a position in the Euro 2020 final.

