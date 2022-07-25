Advertisement
Princess Diana drive Britain insane

Articles
The Princess offers a few shocks as a time capsule of a well-lived existence. 

  • The Princess is made entirely of old footage: TV excerpts, and home movies.
  • The film places Diana in the context of her era and investigates how her treatment represented public opinion.
  • The Princess offers a few shocks as a time capsule of a well-lived existence. 
Princess Diana is seen in a new clip driving away from a private gym. In the 1990s, photographers jostled for her picture. Robert Kilroy chat show. A speaker rants. The woman screams, “She’s rich enough to have a gym of her own!” “In my two-bedroom flat in Peckham, I’ve got my exercise bike in the front room. You can’t tell me a woman on hundreds of thousands of pounds a year with a house as big as hers can’t have her own gymnasium. ” She’s furious. Kilroy-Silk: “She likes people.” She won’t budge. “She likes to be bloody well watched!”

says about us and our role in what happened. This film isn’t about assigning blame, but it is about trying to be self-critical and honest about ourselves. “

