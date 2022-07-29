Princess Diana wedding dress has a solid gold locket

Princess and Prince married in St Paul’s Cathedral on July 29, 1981.

The ceremony was watched by an estimated 750 million people in the UK and around the world.

Lady Diana had an 18-carat Welsh-gold horseshoe sewn into her dress for good luck.

Advertisement

Princess Diana and Prince of Wales married in St Paul’s Cathedral in front of 3,500 guests, on July 29, 1981, and a TV audience of 750 million.

Most weddings are quite stressful to plan, especially when everything from guest lists to seating charts, and from the venue to the cake is involved – but what about a royal wedding?

While there are precise standards in place for preparing for a royal wedding, the bride and groom’s anxiety are likely to be substantially higher given the level of public attention.

Royal weddings are often viewed by millions of people worldwide, which means that every word and move is scrutinised.

One royal bride wanted to guarantee she had the best luck possible on her wedding day, so she had an unusual object sewed into her gown.

On July 29, 1981, Prince Charles married Lady Diana Spencer at St Paul’s Cathedral in what was labelled “a fairy-tale wedding” and “the wedding of the century.”

Advertisement

Their ceremony was watched by an estimated 750 million people in the UK and around the world and is estimated to have cost over £57 million.

Lady Diana’s stunning gown, designed by Elizabeth and David Emanuel, cost £11,000 on its own.

The bride married the Prince of Wales when she was only 20 years old, and she famously described her wedding as “the worst day of [her] life.”

Also Read Princess Diana drive Britain insane The Princess is made entirely of old footage: TV excerpts, and home...

Advertisement

Diana had an unusual request for her dress designers in order to calm her anxiety before the big day. For good luck, she had the Emanuels weave an 18-carat Welsh-gold horseshoe into the back of her legendary gown.

The day went mostly as planned, with only three hiccups interfering with the ceremonies. The first occurred prior to Diana’s departure from St Paul’s Cathedral.

She spilt some perfume down her dress while putting it on his wrists.

Barbara Daly, Diana’s cosmetics artist, detailed the story in her book Diana: The Portrait. She admitted that she tried to remove perfume stains from the clothing but was unable to do so.

She described how Diana skillfully placed her palm on that portion of the fabric to disguise the stain.

Advertisement

The second blunder occurred when Diana’s attire seemed crumpled as she exited the carriage with her father, Earl Spencer.

The final straw was when she spelt Prince Charles’ name incorrectly in her vows. She stated that she would prefer to take Philip Charles Arthur George over Charles Philip Arthur George.

One of the dress’s famous designers, David Emanuel, spoke about his memories of the day in an interview with HELLO! He revealed that the princess actually called him on the day of her wedding.

He recalled: “After all the photographs, they went in to have the wedding breakfast and I went back to my studio in Mayfair. All of my workroom ladies were there so we had a glass of champagne.

“We had a little party and just as I’m about to lock up, the phone rings… I thought who’s calling? It was Diana! She said ‘I just wanted to say thank you so much for the gown. I loved it. Prince Charles loved it. All the family loved it.’

Advertisement

“It couldn’t have been more special for me to hear from the client. When you design for a bride you want her to be happy. As long as the bride is happy that is all that matters. The fact she took the time before she went off on honeymoon… that’s genuine kindness.”

Also Read Princess Diana was how old when she married Charles? HBO's new documentary, The Princess, tells the story of Diana's life. Over...