Private: Shocking! Deepesh Bhan passed away on Saturday morning

Deepesh Bhan died on Saturday while playing cricket.

The exact reason for his death is still “unknown.”

This is a sad turn of events.

Malkhan, the character Dipesh Bhan played on the popular show “Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hain,” has died. This is a sad turn of events. Amarujala said that the assistant director of the show, Abhinayar, confirmed the sad news.

According to a report, the actor died on Saturday while playing cricket. He fell down for no clear reason, and he was taken to the hospital right away, where the doctor said he was dead. The exact reason for his death is still “unknown.”

Vaibhav Mathur, who played Teeka on Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hai, had a great relationship with Deepesh. He said, “Yes, this is true,” “He is gone, yes. I don’t want to say anything about this because there’s nothing left to say “as reported by Dainik Bhasker.

After hearing the sad news, Bhan’s co-star Charrul Malik was very upset. In a recent conversation, she talked about how close they were and said, “I still can’t believe it. The next morning, I found out about it. I met him yesterday, and everything was fine with him. We worked together to make a few reel videos. I’ve known him for eight years, and on the set, he was the person who was closest to me. We used to share our meals.”

The report said that she also said, “He was not only a great actor, but also a wonderful person. He would tell me what to do in my scenes. We’ve lost a wonderful person and actor.”

Deepesh was also close to actor Rohitashiv Gour, who is also shocked by the news. He said, “Today, we were a little late for the show. So I think he went to a cricket ground after his gym to play cricket. It’s a part of his workout plan. But he suddenly passed out and fell while playing the sport. We are all very surprised by it. He was someone who was interested in fitness and lived a healthy life. I don’t know how to talk about how I feel. The whole cast and crew of the show are all at his house right now.”

Meanwhile, actress Kavita Kaushik also offered her condolences to the late actor’s family and expressed her sorrow in a tweet as she wrote: “In shock, gutted, pained with the news of Deepesh Bhan passing away at the age of 41 yesterday, a very important cast member in f.i.r, Was a fit guy who never drank/smoked or did anything to harm his health, left behind a wife n one year old child and parents and us all ”

In shock, gutted ,pained with the news of Deepesh Bhan passing away at the age of 41 yesterday, a very important cast member in f.i.r , Was a fit guy who never drank/smoked or did anything to harm his health, left behind a wife n one year old child and parents and us all 💔💔 pic.twitter.com/FVkaZFT3bI — Kavita Kaushik (@Iamkavitak) July 23, 2022

Deepesh Bhan has been in many famous TV shows, such as “Comedy Ka King Kaun,” “Comedy Club,” “Bhootwala,” “FIR,” “Champ,” and “Sun Yaar Chill Maar” on Bindass TV. Dipesh also worked on the movie “Faltu Utpatang Chatpatti Kahani” in 2007. He was also in an advertisement for the T20 World Cup with Aamir Khan.