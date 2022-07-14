Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are now fashion investors

Luxury sportswear brand Perfect Moment is best known for its colourful and fashion-forward ski and surfwear.

The power couple will play a significant part in the brand’s global expansion.

This is the first time the pair has collaborated on a commercial venture in the fashion sector.

This is the first time the Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas has collaborated on a commercial venture in the fashion sector. As the brand grows in its greatest countries, like the United Kingdom and the United States, and expands its worldwide reach to include new markets in Asia and the Middle East, the power couple will play a significant part in the brand. The Jonas family has been a devoted supporter of the Perfect Moment line for many years.

Perfect Moment, best known for its colourful and fashion-forward ski and surfwear, is regularly worn by high profile celebrities, VIPs and influencers. “I can’t think of a more fun, diverse, business savvy couple to help us grow the brand to the next level.” Perfect Moment’s Co-Founder and Creative Director Jane Gottschalk explained “They are admired globally not only for their talent, but for their passion for life and impeccable taste. This combination resonates with audiences everywhere, and perfectly represents the values that Perfect Moment is known for.”

“I am proud to be a strategic investor and advisor to such a bold and trendsetting company. We’re looking forward to a bright future.” Priyanka Chopra Jonas shared in a joint-statement. Her husband Nick Jonas added, “Perfect Moment hits the mark on how style and performance go hand-in-hand. This is my first choice and in our role, we feel other ski and surf enthusiasts worldwide will appreciate the fashion and function of this brand.”

French racer-turned-filmmaker Thierry Donard established Perfect Moment in Chamonix, France, in 1979. After Jane and Max Gottschalk acquired brand ownership in 2010, the headquarters were moved to Hong Kong and then London. The company has incorporated fashion and utility in the ski and surf industries over the years.