Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas intend more kids after Malti

Malti Marie Chopra Jonas was born via a surrogate in January.

They want their kids to be close in age to their brothers’ kids.

Kevin and Joe Jonas each have two kids.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas had a surrogate baby in January. The pair kept the occasion quiet and low-key. On Priyanka’s birthday, they revealed her name but not her face.

Everything about Priyanka Chopra Jonas makes the news, from professional updates to personal peeks. The actor just celebrated her birthday and had a baby with hubby Nick Jonas. Malti Marie Chopra Jonas turned 6 months old on her mother’s birthday.

Nick and Priyanka Chopra Jonas are enjoying parenting. The latest update suggests they’ve discussed having more kids. They always wanted more than one child because a big, close family is vital to them.

According to reports, Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas have talked about having more children. A source said, “It’s all they’ve ever known, and their siblings are one of the most important parts of their lives, so it’s something they definitely want for Malti. They’re not ready to welcome another just yet, but when they do, they’re going to use a surrogate like they did last time. It’s not a matter of if, it’s only a matter of when.“

According to a source, Nick Jonas wants his children to be the same age as his brothers’ children. “Nick has talked about this with his brothers, and not only does Nick want his children to be close in age, but he also wants his kids to be close in age to his brothers, Kevin Jonas and Joe Jonas‘ kids,” according to a second source. “Having cousins is so important to them and they love how the bond between their kids is natural.” Kevin and Joe Jonas each have two kids.

“Nick, Kevin, and Joe want their kids to look at their cousins as siblings. The boys’ parents, of course, are pushing all of them to have as many kids as possible.” The insider said, “The more bonus Jonases, the better.”

A post shared by Priyanka (@priyankachopra)

