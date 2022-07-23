Advertisement
Priyanka Chopra, Parineeti and Nick Jonas spotted at pool party 

Articles
  • Priyanka Chopra celebrated her 40th birthday.
  • Parineeti Chopra shared a collection of images and video footage from her cousin Priyanka’s birthday party.
  • Her brother-in-law, musician Nick Jonas, was additionally included in the collection of photos and filmed accessories.
Bollywood actor Parineeti Chopra shared a collection of images and video footage from her cousin Priyanka Chopra’s birthday party. Priyanka and Nick’s friends were also in the photos, which Parineeti shared on Instagram along with her brother-in-law, musician Nick Jonas. Parineeti published two postings with a number of previously unreleased images and videos from the party in Mexico.

As they posed inside their resort in the garden with a view of the ocean for one of the pictures, Priyanka held Parineeti Chopra. Parineeti chose a white outfit and black sunglasses for the photo, while Priyanka sported a yellow bikini top, a matching skirt, and a headscarf. Along with the two sisters, Nick was also shown in the second image. Priyanka’s head scarf may be spotted on Parineeti in this picture.

The trio and their buddies could be seen in the third image swimming. One of the images shows Parineeti chatting with Priyanka and her friends while seated next to a fireplace. In one image, they can all be seen bouncing on the sand, while in another, they are seen posing for the camera. A picture of Parineeti wearing a black dress was additionally included.

She captioned the post, “Bday photo dump 2. It was a whirlwind 48 hours of pure celebration, jet lag, tacos, hugs, laughs and the ocean! Will take a week to recover from, and a lifetime to forget! Happy bday to the world’s desi girl, but my Mimi didi. I love you. @priyankachopra.”

Have a look:

 

A post shared by Parineeti Chopra (@parineetichopra)

A post shared by Parineeti Chopra (@parineetichopra)

