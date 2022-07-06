Advertisement
  Priyanka Chopra wishes 'Baba' Ranveer Singh a birthday and asks more photos
Priyanka Chopra wishes ‘Baba’ Ranveer Singh a birthday and asks more photos

Articles
Priyanka Chopra wishes 'Baba' Ranveer Singh a birthday (Credits: Instagram)

  • Priyanka Chopra wished Ranveer Singh a happy one-year birthday on Instagram.
  • Pair can be seen arm wrestling in the snap, and PeeCee appears to be losing the struggle.
  • The actor is currently on holiday with his wife Deepika Padukone.
Priyanka Chopra rushed to Instagram today to wish Ranveer Singh a happy one-year birthday. Priyanka commented beside a photo of her ‘Gunday‘ co-star, “@ranveersingh, happy birthday! More images are needed, lol.”

They can be seen arm wrestling in the snap, and Singh appears to be losing the struggle. When the photo was taken, PeeCee was wearing a saree and Ranveer was wearing a funny shirt.

Check out the post here:

In addition to ‘Gunday,’ Priyanka and Ranveer have appeared in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s ‘Bajirao Mastani‘ and Zoya Akhtar’s ‘Dil Dhadakne Do.’

Meanwhile, according to sources, the actor is now on holiday in the United States with his wife Deepika Padukone.

On the work front, the actor will next be seen in Rohit Shetty’s ‘Cirkus,’ in which he co-stars with Pooja Hegde and Jacqueline Fernandez, and in Karan Johar’s ‘Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani,’ in which he co-stars with Alia Bhatt.

Meanwhile, Trolling Priyanka Chopra’s Expensive Sona Home: Netizens made fun of Priyanka Chopra’s new luxury brand, SONA Home, because the prices of the items in the collection were so high. Netizens on Twitter criticised Priyanka’s brand by posting their shock and displeasure on a blogging website.

On their website, it says that a tablecloth from their “Panna” collection costs about 31,000 (USD 398). They also have a collection of dinner sets called “Sultan.” The website says that a cup and saucer set costs about 5,300 (about USD 68), and a set of six Chutney Pots costs about 15,000 (about USD 198).

 

