Public Assumes Ushna and Feroze Are Dating

Feroze Khan and Ushna Shah are two well-known Pakistani television actors. Feroze Khan and Ushna have already appeared in several successful dramas. Their fans adore their performances and eagerly await the release of their new projects. Both are known for making headlines due to their outspoken personalities.

Feroze and Ushna Shah are appearing in a drama together and creating buzz due to their unusual chemistry. Previously, the actors were seen together at a trailer launch, prompting fans to speculate that they are “Dating.”

They were recently spotted vacationing in Dubai, and their pictures and videos from the trip sparked numerous questions about them. Fans said that the two are definitely together, and when asked why he isn’t with Alizeh, who is his wife, they said that the two are together as if they are husband and wife.

One fan stated that there is something special between them because they previously refused to let each other go at an event and are now vacationing together. Fans were outraged that Ushna and Feroze were vacationing together. While mentioning their character names, one fan speculated that Ayesha and Basit had probably come to Honey Moon after getting married in the drama.

