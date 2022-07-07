Advertisement
Public clearly loves the new song Ve Pardesiya from London Nahi Jaunga

  • Ve Pardesiya is a new song for the film London Nahi Juanga which is soon going to release near our Cinemas on Eid
  • The song depicts the main characters, Humayun Saeed, Mehwish Hayat, and Kubra Khan, in anguish. Sohail Shahzad wrote, composed, and sang Ve Pardesiya.
  • People are loving the music and lyrics of the song and it has definitely stirred public emotions
Pakistani musicians know how to create music that moves people. With major Pakistani films releasing this Eid, they are all attempting to entice audiences with their music. Ve Pardesiya by London Nahi Jaunga is the most recent addition to this list.

The song depicts the main characters, Humayun Saeed, Mehwish Hayat, and Kubra Khan, in anguish. Sohail Shahzad wrote, composed, and sang Ve Pardesiya.

People are loving the music and lyrics of the song and it has definitely stirred public emotions:

