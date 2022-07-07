Public clearly loves the new song Ve Pardesiya from London Nahi Jaunga

Ve Pardesiya is a new song for the film London Nahi Juanga which is soon going to release near our Cinemas on Eid

The song depicts the main characters, Humayun Saeed, Mehwish Hayat, and Kubra Khan, in anguish. Sohail Shahzad wrote, composed, and sang Ve Pardesiya.

People are loving the music and lyrics of the song and it has definitely stirred public emotions

Pakistani musicians know how to create music that moves people. With major Pakistani films releasing this Eid, they are all attempting to entice audiences with their music. Ve Pardesiya by London Nahi Jaunga is the most recent addition to this list.

People are loving the music and lyrics of the song and it has definitely stirred public emotions:

