Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Public is astounded by girl with the voice of Mahira Khan

Public is astounded by girl with the voice of Mahira Khan

Articles
Advertisement
Public is astounded by girl with the voice of Mahira Khan

Public is astounded by girl with the voice of Mahira Khan

Advertisement
  •  A video of a pretty young girl is going viral on Instagram.
  • In which she is doing mimicry of ace actress Mahira Khan.

Mahira Khan is a perfect Pakistani actress who has consistently acquired enormous love and recognition from her fans and public.

Advertisement

Individuals love Mahira Khan and they attempt to mimic her also.

In past, we had seen numerous entertainers replicating Mahira Khan.

Individuals think about Durresfishan and Hira Mani.

As of late, a video is becoming famous online in which a young lady is talking precisely like Mahira.

The video of a little kid is becoming a web sensation on Instagram in which she is doing mimicry of expert entertainer and whiz Mahira Khan, the little youngster said;

“my family thinks that I speak like Mahira an I also think that I speak like her”.

Advertisement

The young lady talked in the video in Mahira Khan’s style and she additionally imitated her meetings.

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
View this post on Instagram
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

 

A post shared by DIVA Magazine Pakistan (@divamagazinepakistan)

Advertisement

Well , her style and her voice was very like Mahira and all the Instagram clients were persuaded on the way that she is in a real sense acing Mahira Khan’s style.

Nearly everybody commended her on doing Mahira Khan’s mimicry.

A couple of said that the voice is comparative however style isn’t comparative.

One fan said that style is comparable however voice isn’t comparable. Examine remarks.

Also Read

Sophia Mirza ex-husband sues her for Rs500 million on defamation charge
Sophia Mirza ex-husband sues her for Rs500 million on defamation charge

Umar Farooq Zahoor, a Norwegian-Pakistani businessman, has served Sophia Mirza with a...

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Lollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Priscilla Presley asks fans to ignore noise amid Lisa Marie trust dispute
Priscilla Presley asks fans to ignore noise amid Lisa Marie trust dispute
Shahid Afridi shares a beautiful picture of Ansha Afridi and Shaheen Shah Afridi 
Shahid Afridi shares a beautiful picture of Ansha Afridi and Shaheen Shah Afridi 
Christina Perri discusses
Christina Perri discusses "disassociating" from the birth of her daughter Pixie
Kangana Ranaut appreciates Kiara Advani and Siddharth Malhotra
Kangana Ranaut appreciates Kiara Advani and Siddharth Malhotra
Salim Khan's Hindu father-in-law had issues with his religion
Salim Khan's Hindu father-in-law had issues with his religion
Margaret Josephs claims Jennifer Aydin progression was sure as hell
Margaret Josephs claims Jennifer Aydin progression was sure as hell
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story