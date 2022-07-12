Public’s Review To Movie Quaid e Azam Zindabad

Quaid-e-Azam Zindabad is a recently released Pakistani feature film starring Mahira Khan and Fahad Mustafa

The film contains action-packed and entertaining scenes.

The general public has given the film mixed reviews.

Advertisement

Quaid-e-Azam Zindabad is a recently released Pakistani feature film starring the stunning and talented Mahira Khan and the brilliant Fahad Mustafa. The film was directed by Nabeel Qureshi and produced by Fizza Ali Meerza. The film contains action-packed and entertaining scenes.

Also Read Mahira Khan’s stunning looks at the Quaid-e-Azam Zindabad trailer launch: Diva glitz in white The trailer of Quaide-e-Azam zindah hain has been released Mahira was seen...

This Eid, the film was just released. According to the producers, the film began well and has received favourable reviews. The general public has given the film mixed reviews. Fans are praising Fahad Mustafa’s film and claiming that he never disappoints them. Many others are blaming the filmmakers for the film’s beginning, which appears to be inspired by Simba and Matrix. Aside from that, fans claim that the film is gaining traction because it tells a unique story that has not previously been told in Pakistan, but many people believe that they do not want the Bollywood Touch (Bollywood Tarka) in pure Pakistani films.

Also Read Mahira Khan reveals teaser release date of Quaid-e-Azam Zindabad Mahira Khan is all excited about her upcoming movie Quaid-e-Azam Zindabad. Today,...

They believe that the decision-makers should think differently. They stated that they will no longer be blackmailed in the name of patriotism. Aside from these reviews, they stated that the film will undoubtedly provide an enjoyable viewing experience. Here are the raw reactions of those who saw the film.