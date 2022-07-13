Qazi Wajid’s Unusual Marriage Request To Bushra Ansari

Advertisement
  • Bushra Ansari started her acting and singing as a child and has made a name for herself.
  • Bushra has lovely industry friends like Behroze Sabzwari and Javed Sheikh.
  • In an interview Behroze Sabzwari revealed  that once Qazi Wajid worked hard to get Bushra Ansari and Javed Sheikh married
Bushra Ansari is a wonderful person who has been a successful actor for many years. She began acting and singing as a child and has made a name for herself. Bushra has lovely industry friends like Behroze Sabzwari and Javed Sheikh.

Behroze Sabzwari revealed a shocking story about Bushra Ansari and Javed Sheikh in a recent interview with Waseem Badami, saying that once Qazi Wajid worked hard to get Bushra Ansari and Javed Sheikh married. “Well, on a serious note, nine years ago Qazi Wajid urged Bushra Ansari to marry Javed Sheik,” Behroze said. They wanted them to marry so they could tell everyone (while looking at Bushra Ansari and Javed Sheikh)”.

Bushra Ansari also revealed, “I was separated but it wasn’t announced, friends knew about it, obviously, he also knew that and once and he said, ‘you and Javed both are single, you would look good with each other’, and I laughed on it and said he’s like my best buddy and I can’t marry him”. Bushra said that she, then, called Javed sheikh and they both laughed out loud on his cute wish but he did it as a good gesture. Bushra then revealed that Qazi Wajid was serious to the extent that he urged her to call Javed Sheikh and invite him on her Eid get-together.

 

Qazi Wajid's Unusual Request To Bushra Ansari For Marriage

 

It is to be remembered that Bushra Ansari was separated back then and Javed Sheikh is still single after his divorces.

What do you guys think about this interesting story?

