Queen Elizabeth celebrates Prince George birthday

The royal family has wished him a happy birthday.

  • Prince George is nine years old today.
  • His mother, the Duchess of Cambridge, documented his birthday with a series of photographs.
  • The royal family has wished him a happy birthday on their official Twitter account. 
Queen Elizabeth’s official Twitter account led the monarchy in celebrating the birthday of the child royal who was captured on a British beach for the official birthday photos.

The royal family has extended birthday greetings to Prince George, who is nine years old today.

Behind the camera was his mother, the Duchess of Cambridge, who is well-known for documenting her children’s milestones through photographs.

The photograph was a birthday cake emoji and the message “Wishing a very Happy 9th Birthday to Prince George!”

The Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall’s Twitter account posted the official birthday photo of the little prince along with the message “Happy 9th Birthday, Prince George!” and a cupcake emoji.

George has had an eventful few months, appearing alongside his siblings Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis during the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee bank holiday weekend in June.

Check out the post below:

