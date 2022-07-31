Queen Elizabeth II has her own McDonald’s in the United Kingdom

The Maccy D’s is located in the Banbury Gateway Shopping Park.

It is unclear whether the Queen has visited or will come.

She used to own a store on Slough’s Bath Road Retail Park, however, she sold the property for £177 million in 2016. Advertisement

The Queen of England is a property magnate, owning £13 billion in the property. This contains six royal residences, half of the UK’s coastline, and nearly the entirety of Regent Street.

She is the owner of Trafalgar Square, which houses Nelson’s Column and the British National Gallery.

However, probably more unusually, the Queen has a fast-food McDonald’s location.

The Maccy D’s is located in the Banbury Gateway Shopping Park on the borders of Oxfordshire, 80 miles from London.

While it is unclear whether the Queen has visited or will come, it appears to have a more regal look than other branches, with leather sofas, digital menu boards, Eames chairs, laminate flooring, and table service.

Advertisement

With drive-thru services accessible from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., perhaps the Queen will stop by on her route to Balmoral.

After all, Princess Diana was famous for making secret McDonald’s visits when her young princes returned from boarding school.

Starbucks is also located in the retail park, as are high-street retailers such as Marks & Spencer, Next, and Primark.

It is not the first time a McDonald’s restaurant has opened on Queen Elizabeth II’s property. She used to own a store on Slough’s Bath Road Retail Park, however she sold the property for £177 million in 2016.

The Queen’s portfolio includes more than just real estate; she also owns all of the swans on the River Thames and all of the dolphins in the United Kingdom.

What having swans or dolphins technically entails today is unknown.

Advertisement

The Crown Jewels, the Tower of London, and, by extension, the Tower’s legendary flock of ravens are all part of Her Majesty’s Royal Palace.

It’s all about the Crown Estate, which the Queen basically controls.

The Crown Estate is the property of the reigning monarch ‘in right of The Crown,’ who is now Queen Elizabeth II.