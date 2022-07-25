Queen Elizabeth visits Scotland

The 96-year-old monarch was joined by her youngest son, Prince Edward, Earl of Wessex.

The ceremony of the Keys is the royal family’s traditional start to Holyrood week.

Queen Elizabeth and other members of the royal family have gone to Scotland for a week of celebrations that they do every year. The 96-year-old monarch was joined by her youngest son, Prince Edward, Earl of Wessex, and his wife, Sophie, for the historic Ceremony of the Keys—the royal family’s traditional start to Holyrood week.

The Earl and Countess of Fofar, as the royal couple is known in Scotland, are accompanying Her Majesty to the celebration at the Palace of Holyroodhouse.

Usually, the city’s keys are given to the monarch and she is welcomed to her “ancient and hereditary kingdom of Scotland.” at the event.

Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall will also make a number of public appearances in Scotland in the coming days. The Queen and other members of the royal family visit various places throughout Scotland to celebrate Scottish culture, achievement, and community during the yearly celebration known as ‘Royal Week.‘

The Queen also holds a garden party at the Palace of Holyroodhouse to honor the outstanding work of people from all walks of life across Scotland. Music is provided by regimental bands and The Royal Scottish Pipers Society.

Traditionally, the Queen also makes a number of public appearances throughout the week. The activities come just weeks after the Queen celebrated her 70-year reign with four days of platinum jubilee celebrations, marking her the world’s second-longest reigning monarch.