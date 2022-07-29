Advertisement
  Queen Elizabeth's secret message revealed by Prince Charles at Commonwealth Games
Queen Elizabeth’s secret message revealed by Prince Charles at Commonwealth Games

Queen Elizabeth’s secret message revealed by Prince Charles at Commonwealth Games

Queen Elizabeth’s secret message revealed by Prince Charles at Commonwealth Games

Queen Elizabeth’s secret message revealed by Prince Charles

  • Queen Elizabeth’s secret message is revealed after a 294-day journey covering 90,000 miles.
  • Prince Charles read the letter from the monarch that was carried around the world in a baton.
  • The Queen left the note at Buckingham Palace in October 2021 for the Commonwealth Games.
Queen Elizabeth’s secret message is revealed after a 294-day journey covering 90,000 miles to all 72 Commonwealth countries and territories.

Prince Charles read the letter from the monarch that was carried around the world in a baton during the Commonwealth Games opening ceremony on Thursday in Birmingham. The Queen left the note at Buckingham Palace in October 2021.

Queen’s message read, “On October 7th last year, this specially created Baton left Buckingham Palace to travel across the Commonwealth. Over the past 294 days, it has carried not only my message to you, but also the shared hopes and dreams of each nation and territory through which it passed, as it made its way to Birmingham,” the Queen wrote.

“Over the years, the coming together of so many for the ‘Friendly Games’ has created memorable shared experiences, established long standing relationships, and even created some friendly rivalries! But above all they remind us of our connection with one another, wherever we may be in the world, as part of the Commonwealth family of nations,” she continued.

“Tonight, in the words of the founder of the Games, we embark once again on a novel adventure here in Birmingham, a pioneering city which has drawn in and embraced so many throughout its history.  It is a city symbolic of the rich diversity and unity of the Commonwealth, and one which now welcomes you all in friendship,” the message added.

Queen added, “My warmest thanks go to all those who have worked so hard to ensure the success of this particularly special sporting event, and I wish each athlete and team every success. Your hard work and dedication, particularly in recent times, have been an inspiration to all of us.”

The message ended it with, “It now gives me the greatest pleasure to declare the 22nd Commonwealth Games open.”

