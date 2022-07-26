QUEEN LETIZIA was labelled “flawless” as she stunned her fans

The Queen of Spain attended a religious event in Santiago de Compostela.

Her daughters Princess Leonor and Princess Sofia were also present at the event.

Queen LETIZIA was marked “flawless” as she paralyzed enthusiasts of the Spanish Royal Family during an appearance at a strict occasion in Santiago de Compostela.

The Queen of Spain joined her significant other King Felipe and her girls Princess Leonor and Sofia during a public proposing to the messenger Santiago at the Cathedral of Santiago de Compostela on Monday.

The occasion, which was held in the northern Spanish area of Galicia, checked local celebrations.

Sovereign Letizia shocked spectators by wearing a radiant orange midi dress from Vogana.

She likewise consolidated the dress with a couple of Carolina Herrera brown stilettos and an earthy colored sack by a similar planner.

Aficionados of the Spanish Royal Family took to virtual entertainment to commend the Queen on her look.

@unaiquijada said: “Sovereign Letizia was looking faultless in Vogana Collection dress, Carolina Herrera sling back stilettos, Mini ‘Doma Insignia’ Satchel Crossbody and Citrine hoops while going to the public proposing to the messenger Santiago in Santiago de Compostela.”

@seguridad0507 added: “It is a beautiful image, because today is a beautiful day, a long time ago I went to Santiago de Compostela, and the Kings, Princesses and Infanta, will enjoy it well.”

Princess Sofia wore a child blue dress with level expressive dance shoes.

Instagram style account @55cosasbonitas remarked:

“Infanta Sofia has flaunted elegance and simplicity by wearing a classic midi dress.

“The young royal has hit the spot with a garment that can’t be missed in a royal’s wardrobe.

“And this is a Princess-style dress in baby blue.”

Her more established sister Leonor wore a Cayro Vestido yasmin pink and red dress.

Lord Felipe likewise wore a naval force suit with a shirt and tie.

As per the Spanish Royal Family, Felipe utilized his appearance at the occasion to send his sympathies to those impacted by flames as of late.

In his discourse, the King of Spain said:

“I want my first words on this occasion to be to convey our love and support to all the people who have suffered and who still suffer the terrible consequences of the fires that are devastating so many places in Spain.

“People who have had to be evacuated from their homes, who have lost their homes, their crops, their livestock, their way of life, life itself.

“Our sincere condolences to the families of the deceased in these moments of deep sadness and consternation.”

