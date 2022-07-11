Quentin Tarantino likes to watch Peppa Pig

Quentin Tarantino discusses his son Leo’s introduction to the world of film.

Tarantino believes Peppa is the greatest British import of this decade.

He calls Minions ‘a more consuming experience than Peppa’.

Advertisement

Quentin Tarantino is one of the most accomplished filmmakers in Hollywood, and every suggestion he makes must be a classic in order for the world to follow it. The director has been in the news for an excessive number of reasons in recent months. The tenth and final film that the world has been speculating about is, of course, the most anticipated. Then he returns to his personal life, where he is currently enjoying fatherhood.

The director’s previous film, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, was a masterpiece, has been planning his next film for a very long time. Even so, he was able to mislead us with false ideas that prevented us from inquiring about the truth. But the director has decided to let out some cute secrets, like those about Peppa Pig and Minions.

Also Read Quentin Tarantino and his wife Daniella Pick have a baby daughter On July 2, Quentin Tarantino and his wife Daniella Pick welcomed their...

He discussed his son Leo’s introduction to the world of film. The director discussed how he combines himself with the visual world and what the two watch together.

Talking to the media, Quentin Tarantino said, “[My son is] pretty young, so he’s only really seen one movie. I thought I was hitting a Minions cartoon, and I realized it’s Despicable Me Part 2. And he seemed to be interested in the opening credits, so I go, ‘Okay, I guess we’re watching Despicable Me Part 2. He gets up and he walks behind the couch, but he’s still watching the TV. We watched it for 20 minutes, until it was time for him to go to the park, and then the next day we watched another 15 minutes of it. And so, in the course of a week, in small bites, the first movie Leo ever watched was Despicable Me Part 2.”

He described Despicable Me 2 as “a more consuming experience than, say, Peppa Pig.” Well, yes, Tarantino, the man behind some of the biggest Hollywood classics is watching Peppa Pig. I actually do like Peppa Pig; I watch it a lot. I’ll say it – Peppa Pig is the greatest British import of this decade. “

Advertisement

Also Read Quentin Tarantino is in discussions to helm episodes of the ‘Justified’ revival season According to Variety, acclaimed Hollywood director Quentin Tarantino is in talks to...