R Kelly is no longer a suicide threat, psychological examination

Kelly passes a psychological evaluation.

He is no longer a suicide threat.

He was found guilty of s** trafficking.

Early in July, the 55-year-old was found guilty of s** trafficking and given a 30-year prison sentence.

The star was placed under suicide watch shortly after the choice was made because of his erratic mental state.

However, recent files have revealed that the US government believes that the need for sanctions has passed.

According to the documents, plaintiff Robert Sylvester Kelly, commonly known as “Kelly,” was taken off suicide watch as of this morning, July 5, 2022, “after a clinical assessment.”Plaintiff has already been taken off suicide watch, thus the court can do nothing more to help him.

Following his conviction, Kelly allegedly exploited his fame to “prey on the young, the weak, and the voiceless for his own sexual enjoyment.”

Earlier, Kelly R&B singer, 55, was just sentenced to 30 years in prison following a conviction in federal court last year for racketeering and assault – meaning it’s very likely he could die behind bars.

