R Madhavan’s Rocketry & Aditya Roy Kapur’s Rashtra Kavach Om remains on Monday after low weekend

Rocketry: The Nambi Effect, starring R Madhavan, with a key appearance by Shah Rukh Khan and Rashtra Kavach Om, featuring Aditya Roy Kapur and Sanjana Sanghi, debuted to dismal box office figures this week. While Rocketry: The Nambi Effect made Rs. 75 lakh nett on day one in Hindi, Rashtra Kavach Om made roughly Rs. 1.25 crore nett on day one. Rashtra Kavach Om saw a decline in numbers on day 2, but Rocketry increased by a robust 65 percent. Both films expanded on Sunday, but Rocketry expanded faster than Om.

On Monday, Rocketry: The Nambi Effect recorded numbers similar to its first day, of Rs. 75 lakh, with footfalls higher than its first day. Although, the numbers on day 1 were not encouraging, it is the first Monday that gives the film a real chance to sustain longer at the box office. Earlier this year, Vikram (Hindi), which had a poor opening of around Rs. 35-40 lakh on day 1, went on to nett around Rs. 10 cr in its lifetime, with weekdays recording footfalls higher than the first day. Rocketry would look to repeat what Vikram did In Hindi, but it is really about where the second Friday lands. The film had a very conservative release, centered around multiplexes in high end cities.

Rashtra Kavach Om held steady on Monday at the box office, but it is no consolation after such a low start. After a weekend total of what ideally had to be its first day numbers, the numbers on Monday have landed in the Rs. 80 lakh range. If the film was not heavily budgeted, extensively promoted and widely released, this hold could have been considered good, but that sadly is not the case.

The nett box office collections for this week’s releases are as follows:-

Day 1 – Rs. 1.25 cr

Day 2 – Rs. 1.20 cr

Day 3 – Rs. 1.40 cr

Day 4 – Rs. 80 lakh

Total – Rs. 4.65 cr

Rocketry: The Nambi Effect:

Day 1 – Rs. 75 lakh

Day 2 – Rs. 1.25 cr

Day 3 – Rs. 1.85 cr

Day 4 – Rs. 75 lakh

Total – Rs. 4.60 cr