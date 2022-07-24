Rabab Hashim in USA with Husband

Advertisement
All celebrities enjoy travelling, and they enjoy taking their families and friends on vacation to beautiful places to enjoy some good times. They frequently select foreign locations, particularly for honeymoons. They enjoy travelling in Pakistan as well, but after the wedding, they would rather spend their precious downtime somewhere, away from the prying eyes of their admirers.

Rabab Hashim is a well-known actress who only recently began her career in show business. However, she has been working on screens since she was just eleven years old, and she continues to perform admirably in a variety of dramas and motion pictures today. She is best known for her works “Zid,” “Meray Mohsin,” and “Anaya Tumhari Huwi.” Her charming smile and innocent appearance draw others in, and she always respects what they think of her job and appearance.

In photographs taken in the USA, we can see the couple twinning with local children and enjoying themselves with them. At Peaks Island, Rabab was riding a bike with her favourite kids and a pet dog named “Rosie,” and she appeared to be having a great time. They posted many pictures with their fans that they had taken in that beautiful place. Look at that!

 

View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Rabab Hashim (@abbiehashim)

View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Rabab Hashim (@abbiehashim)

View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Rabab Hashim (@abbiehashim)

In 2020, she got hitched to Sohaib, a decent and loving spouse. As we can see from their photos taken when they were around the world, the couple is highly energetic and outgoing. Following their wedding, they both travelled to a variety of locations together, including Prague, Australia, Amsterdam, and Florence. The vivacious couple is now travelling to the US for a second time in order to relive their past experiences and cherish some special moments with a local family.

