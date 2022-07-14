Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Rabab Hashmi With Her Husband In Los Angeles

Rabab Hashmi With Her Husband In Los Angeles

Articles
Advertisement
Rabab Hashmi With Her Husband In Los Angeles

Rabab Hashmi With Her Husband In Los Angeles

Advertisement
  • The actress has recently spent her vacations in Los Angeles, California, with her husband Sohaib Ali.
  • The actress shared stunning photos of herself and her husband while driving.
  • Rabab also shared photos from a get-together with her closest friends
Advertisement

 

Rabab Hashim is a charming Pakistani actress who has gained enormous fame and success as a result of her back-to-back hit serials. Her most recent popular drama with Ali Abbas was well received by her fans. Her fans also adored Rabab’s drama Kamzarf.

Also Read

Rabab Hashim stuns her fans with spectacular pictures
Rabab Hashim stuns her fans with spectacular pictures

Popular Rabab Hashim, a Pakistani diva, shared her most recent stunning photoshoot...

The actress has recently spent her vacations in Los Angeles, California, with her husband Sohaib Ali. The actress shared stunning photos of herself and her husband while driving. Rabab also shared photos from a get-together with her closest friends. The stunning actor enjoys taking vacations. She also posted pictures with her husband from the UAE a few days ago. Here are her most recent photos from LA, California, including a few Eid photos, followed by photos from the UAE. Examine it out!

 

Rabab Hashim Pictures With Husband from Los Angeles, CaliforniaRabab Hashim Pictures With Husband from Los Angeles, California

Advertisement

Also Read

Rabab Hashim’s latest pictures go viral on the internet
Rabab Hashim’s latest pictures go viral on the internet

Rabab Hashim is a Pakistani actress and model. She was born on...

Rabab Hashim Pictures With Husband from Los Angeles, CaliforniaRabab Hashim Pictures With Husband from Los Angeles, CaliforniaRabab Hashim Pictures With Husband from Los Angeles, CaliforniaRabab Hashim Pictures With Husband from Los Angeles, CaliforniaRabab Hashim Pictures With Husband from Los Angeles, CaliforniaRabab Hashim Pictures With Husband from Los Angeles, CaliforniaRabab Hashim Pictures With Husband from Los Angeles, CaliforniaRabab Hashim Pictures With Husband from Los Angeles, CaliforniaRabab Hashim Pictures With Husband from Los Angeles, CaliforniaRabab Hashim Pictures With Husband from Los Angeles, CaliforniaRabab Hashim Pictures With Husband from Los Angeles, CaliforniaRabab Hashim Pictures With Husband from Los Angeles, CaliforniaRabab Hashim Pictures With Husband from Los Angeles, California

Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Lollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
A royal author takes shot at Piers Morgan, while discussing King Charles' coronation
A royal author takes shot at Piers Morgan, while discussing King Charles' coronation
King Charles decides to demolish Prince Andrew's suite at Buckingham Palace
King Charles decides to demolish Prince Andrew's suite at Buckingham Palace
Shan Masood and Nische Khan shared adorable Qawali night pics
Shan Masood and Nische Khan shared adorable Qawali night pics
“Barbarian” filmmaker collaborate with a new horror thriller film “Weapons”
“Barbarian” filmmaker collaborate with a new horror thriller film “Weapons”
Prince Harry spends hours with childhood friend at botanical garden
Prince Harry spends hours with childhood friend at botanical garden
Alexander Skarsgard faces challenges while casting for The Pack
Alexander Skarsgard faces challenges while casting for The Pack
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News

Next Story