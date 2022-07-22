Rabi Pirzada discusses life after quitting entertainment industry

Rabi recently discussed her decision to devote her time to religious activities in an interview with an Online Magazine

Rabi disclosed that she had been provided religious and Ramazan transmissions.

Former singer Rabi Pirzada has avoided the limelight ever since she bid farewell to the showbiz industry amid controversy surrounding her compromised images and videos.

She claimed to have quit the glamorous industry to pursue a spiritual career, and she now likes being by herself. She values assisting others, which is shown in her foundation.

Rabi, who is blessed with a melodious voice, can now do calligraphy and has even gifted many paintings to hospitals. ” Ill do calligraphy for free”. She also said that she wishes to devote her life to Islam and Quran’s teaching.

Additionally, Rabi disclosed that she had been provided religious and Ramazan transmissions. She addressed the detractors and snide remarks by saying that Allah will only inquire about your deeds, thus one should concentrate on them.

“In this attire, I have been offered many dramas and programs. I do work like selling perfumes for my helpless sisters. I am definitely blessed by Allah as I get success in whatever endeavour I start pursuing.” concluded Rabi.

The interview soon spread like wildfire and Rabi’s fans and admirers showered her with love and countless best wishes. Here are some of the people praising Rabi in the video’s comment section:

