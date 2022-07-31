Rabia Anum’s Captivating Photos With Her Husband

Rabia Anum is a well-known Pakistani news anchor, journalist, and host who has worked for a number of well-known news networks,

Rabia Anum is a well-known Pakistani news anchor, journalist, and host who has worked for a number of well-known news networks, . Rabia Anum is a well-known female journalist and host who is known for her exceptional hosting abilities. Rabia Anum also hosts a Ramzan special. Rabia also owns and operates her own beauty salon in Karachi, “Rabia Anum Salon And Spa.”

Rabia Anum married Obaid Rehman, who works for Emirates Airline Dubai, in 2017. The couple has two adorable children. Rabia is very active on social media, frequently sharing pictures from her personal life with her fans and followers. Rabia recently took to her official Instagram account to share some beautiful photos of herself and her husband from a recent wedding event. Rabia looks absolutely stunning in a traditional embroidered gown by “Haris Shakeel.” Let’s take a look at some of Rabia’s adorable photos.

