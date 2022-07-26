Rabia Anum’s hosting style faced Criticism

Rabia has worked for a number of well-known news organisations.

Rabia is a popular Pakistani newscaster who turned host.

Rabia Anum, a popular Pakistani newscaster turned host has a large following. Rabia has worked for a number of well-known news organisations.

She has strong opinions and is an excellent analyst. She frequently discusses current events and offers her opinion.

After a tape from her show went viral in which she was interviewing Sharmila Faruqui, Rabia Anum has recently drawn criticism from the general public for her hosting approach.

She discussed Sharmila and Nadia Khan’s well-known scandal in her interview. While supporting Sharmila Faruqui she was often interrupting her during the talk, which was later noticed by fans.

Public perception is that Rabia Anum attempted to support Shamila Faruqui in her debate with Nadia Khan during the interview.

They claimed that picking a side was acceptable, but the annoying aspect of the host is that she keeps cutting off the visitor’s speech and won’t let her speak.

One supporter advised her not to inquire about Nadia Khan. One supporter said that she was speaking more than Sharmila and inserting words in her mouth.

One supporter claimed that she was making more of an effort to befriend Sharmila and support her because of how prominent and powerful she is. The general consensus was that she is annoying and makes communication difficult.

They claimed that Rabia is decent but that she seemed biassed toward Sharmila. Here are some of the harsh criticisms about her hosting approach made by the general audience.