Rachel Brosnahan reacts to parade mass shooting in her hometown

Rachel Brosnahan called for action against gun violence following the July 4 mass shooting in Chicago.

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel star shared a donation link for Everytown for Gun Safety.

At least 309 mass shootings have taken place in America so far in 2022.

Rachel Brosnahan called for action against gun violence following a July 4 mass shooting that occurred in her Illinois hometown.

Early on Monday, a shooter opened fire on a July 4 parade in the Highland Park neighbourhood of Chicago, killing six people and injuring dozens more. The parade, according to Brosnahan, “is a highlight of the year for so many families,” she wrote in a social media post.

Rachel Brosnahan wrote, “I’m sick to my stomach every time news like this comes out, but I don’t wish the pit in your stomach as you call your family and friends to make sure everyone is okay on anyone.” Brosnahan also shared a donation link for Everytown for Gun Safety.

The alleged shooter, a male 22-year-old, was captured on Monday after a protracted manhunt. Authorities claimed that he legally bought his firearm, a “high-powered rifle.” During a trip to Highland Park, Illinois Senator Dick Durbin echoed Brosnahan’s plea for change.

“There is no reason for a person to own a military assault weapon,” Durbin said, per report. “It has no value for hunting, or sports or even self defense. It is a killing machine.”

At least 309 mass shootings have taken place in America thus far in 2022, including the latest Texas atrocity at Robb Elementary School. Hollywood celebrities including Matthew McConaughey, Selena Gomez, Kim Kardashian, Gabrielle Union, Adam McKay, and a number of late-night TV hosts have also spoken out against gun violence, like Brosnahan.