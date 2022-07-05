Rachel Stevens thanks ‘sympathetic’ fans after split with Alex Bourne

Rachel Stevens and Alex Bourne parted their ways after almost 13 years.

Rachel thanked ‘sympathetic’ fans after split with Alex.

Star expressed her gratitude to her social media followers

Advertisement

Rachel Stevens and Alex Bourne for the first time since parting ways after almost 13 years. Rachel acknowledged her supporters and appeared in public.

The 44-year-old former S Club 7 star expressed her gratitude to her social media followers for their kind words sent during the trying time.

She wrote: “I just wanted to say thank you so much for all your kind words of love and support” on her Instagram stories. It means a lot.

The artist shared the terrible news with her followers on social media on Friday. I just wanted to share with you all that after much thought and deliberation, Alex and I have decided to separate.’ she wrote. Even though we are no longer married, we will continue to love and respect each other and be partners in raising our lovely girls.

“I feel so immensely blessed for the life we created together, and I will now continue to be focused on going forward together as a family,” the speaker said.



Advertisement

Next month, the pair was scheduled to commemorate their 13th wedding anniversary.

Childhood sweethearts Rachel and Alex wed in Claridge’s in London in 2009.

Earlier, Rachel separated from her husband Alex Bourne after close to 13 years of marriage, stating that she and Bourne “will remain partners in parenthood”.

Stevens, a star of S Club 7, and Bourne, her childhood boyfriend, got married in 2009 and welcomed two kids in 2010 and 2014 as a result.

Singer announced via Instagram Stories to her 280,000 fans that she and Bourne have decided to separate ways.

“I just wanted to share with you all that, after time and consideration, the difficult decision has been made for Alex and I to separate,” she wrote.

Advertisement

Also Read Rachel Stevens announces she has separated from husband Rachel Stevens has split from husband Alex Bourne. The 44-year-old announced the...