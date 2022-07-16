Radhika Madan looks ready to dazzle in Corset Top And Cinderella Heels

Radhika kept her skin clear and natural, and she had a neat bob cut for her hair.

Take note of Radhika Madan’s style for the rainy season when you’re getting ready to dress. You already know how hard it is to get dressed when it rains. So, most of the time, you don’t. But what if we told you there was a way for celebrities to look great even when it’s raining? Radhika Madan explained it to us. The young actress kept her outfit for a movie screening to a minimum, but we still thought she looked great. She chose a black top with thick straps that looked like a corset.

This is a style that we said would be big weeks ago. It went with white skinny jeans that sat on her hips and let the cutouts in her top show a bit of skin. The outfit was finished off with clear pointed pumps. Radhika kept her skin clear and natural, and she had a neat bob cut for her hair. Radhika stuck to just the basics, so she didn’t have to worry about layering. She chose statement pieces that were on trend and didn’t have any extra pieces. Take notes on Radhika Madan’s style for the rainy season when you’re getting ready to dress.

Radhika’s black and white outfit is as close as you can get to it with these pieces.

The cotton satin lycra fabric of the black corset crop top has thick straps and ribs, and the hem is shaped.

