Raj Babbar sentenced to two-year jail term for physically assaulting a govt officer in a 1996 case

Raj Babbar, a well-known actor and politician with a long career, was given a two-year jail sentence for physically hurting a government worker in 1996. He was also given a fine of Rs 8,500 by the MP/MLA court in Lucknow. During the 1996 Lok Sabha elections, the Congress leader was found guilty of getting in the way of government work and beating up a government worker.

The incident had taken place on May 2, 1996. On the same day, the polling officer named Shri Krishna Singh Rana had filed a case at Wazirganj police station against Babbar along with his Samajwadi Party candidate Arvind Yadav.

According to the complaint, Babbar and his supporters had entered the polling venue and disrupted the voting process, obstructed official work and also misbehaved and assaulted people on duty. Along with Krishna Singh Rana, another polling agent Shiv Singh was also injured.

According to Law Trend website, a chargesheet was filed in court on March 23, 1996 against Raj Babbar and Arvind Yadav under sections 143, 332, 353, 323, 504, 188 IPC, Representation of the People Act, and 7 Criminal Law Amendment Act following an investigation. The actor-turned politician was granted bail at that time.