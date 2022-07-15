Rajeev Sen REACTS to sister Sushmita Sen-Lalit Modi’s relationship

The news that Sushmita Sen and Lalit Modi are dating has caused a big stir on the internet. The former IPL chairman posted a bunch of photos with the Main Hoon Naa actress on Instagram last night. In the pictures, the couple was cuddled up and having fun together while on vacation in Maldives and Sardinia. Lalit Modi wrote in the caption that he was starting over with his “better-looking partner,” Sushmita. The post quickly got a lot of attention. Now, Sushmita’s actor brother Rajeev Sen has spoken out about the rumours about her relationship with Modi.

Rajeev Sen reacts to Sushmita Sen’s relationship with Lalit Modi

Talking to ETimes, Rajeev said that he was not aware of Sushmita’s relationship with Modi. “I am pleasantly surprised. I will speak to my sister before I say anything. I wasn’t aware of it at all. My sister is yet to confirm this from her end, so, I can’t comment as of now,” he said.

The pictures of Lalit K Modi and Sushmita Sen

Several of the pictures that Lalit K. Modi posted on Instagram a few hours ago show Sushmita and Lalit getting close. In one of the photos, they’re both sitting on a boat while the actress takes a selfie. Then there’s a picture of them sitting together while Sushmita shows off her ring. After that, we can see a happy selfie of the two of them, followed by some old photos of them. Lalit shared these photos and wrote, “Just back in London after a whirlwind global tour to the Maldives and Sardinia with the families, not to mention my better-looking partner @sushmitasen47. A new beginning, a new life finally. More than happy (a slew of emojis). Love doesn’t mean getting married YET. But one that will happen by God’s grace. I JUST SAID (heart face emoji and kiss emoji) THAT WE’RE TOGETHER.”

Advertisement

Also Read Ranveer Singh REACTS to Sushmita Sen and Lalit Modi’s relationship news Ranveer Singh has said what he thinks about the fact that Sushmita...