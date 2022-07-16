Advertisement
Rajkummar Rao led Hit opens at Rs. 1 cr; Taapsee Pannu’s Shabaash Mithu rakes-in Rs. 40 lakh on Day 1

Rajkummar Rao led Hit opens at Rs. 1 cr; Taapsee Pannu’s Shabaash Mithu rakes-in Rs. 40 lakh on Day 1

Articles
Rajkummar Rao led Hit opens at Rs. 1 cr; Taapsee Pannu’s Shabaash Mithu rakes-in Rs. 40 lakh on Day 1
  • The First Case, Shabaash Mithu and Judaa Hoke Bhi and Ladki: Enter The Girl Dragon all underperformed. 
  • Rajkummar Rao and Sanya Malhotra film opened to a dismal Rs. 1 cr nett at the box office.
  • Given that Taapsee Pannu is a known and dependable face in the Entertainment Industry, a better number was certainly what everyone in the trade would have expected.
This week, a few movies came out, but none of them did very well at the box office. The box office numbers are terrible because movies that came out this Friday opened to the same amount of money as movies from the 1990s. Hit: The First Case, which starred Rajkummar Rao and Sanya Malhotra and was a remake of a popular Telugu psychological thriller with the same name, and Shabaash Mithu, which starred Taapsee Pannu and was a biopic of cricketer Mithali Raj, were the two big movies that came out this week. Judaa Hoke Bhi and Ladki: Enter the Girl Dragon, which starred lesser-known actors, were

Rajkummar Rao and Sanya Malhotra starrer Hit: The First Case opened to a dismal Rs. 1 cr nett at the box office. The film is a thriller and since it is a remake, the suspense element goes for a toss. The film has to make up for the lost ground before a release like Shamshera takes up all the performing screens. Earlier this year, another Rajkummar Rao starrer opened in the same range but went on to collect Rs. 20 cr and it is to be seen if Hit: The First Case is able to replicate or not.

Taapsee Pannu led starrer Shabaash Mithu underperformed majorly too, as it collected only Rs. 40 lakh on its first day. Given that Taapsee Pannu is a known and dependable face in the Entertainment Industry, a better number was certainly what everyone in the trade would have expected. With numbers like these, the film stands no chance to sustain at the ticket window.

 

