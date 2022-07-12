Rajkummar Rao opens up about Kai Po Che co-star Sushant Singh Rajput’s demise

Over the course of his over a decade-long career, Rajkummar Rao has established himself as one of Bollywood’s most in-demand performers. In addition to appearing in critically acclaimed films like Newton, Badhaai Do, Trapped, Citylights, Ludo, and Bareilly Ki Barfi, he has also been in commercially successful films like Kai Po Che, Stree, and Queen. The actor has signed up for a number of film projects, and there are now six films in various stages of production and release.

The Kai Po Che actor spoke with Mashable India about his business and personal life. He was questioned about working with Sushant Singh Rajput in Kai Po Che and how he handled his death. Rajkummar Rao and Sushant Singh Rajput rose to fame on their own. “It was heartbreaking,” Rajkummar remarked. I was preparing to have lunch at home. I answered a couple landline calls. A reporter told me. I was shocked. As with the whole country, he couldn’t digest the entire incident for days.

Rajkummar Rao has a lot of projects in the works. Following this year’s critically acclaimed film Badhaai Do, his upcoming films include the remake of the Telugu film Hit – The First Case, co-starring Sanya Malhotra and presented by Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series, and Mr. Aur Mrs. Mahi, co-starring Janhvi Kapoor and produced by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions. He will also appear in Anubhav Sinha’s Bheed, Amar Kaushik’s Stree 2, and Hansal Mehta’s Swagat Hai, in addition to these flicks.

Also Read Rajkummar Rao tells how he got to know about his mom’s death Rajkummar Rao is a bankable actor in B-Town. Kai Po Che, Stree,...