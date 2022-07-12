Rajkummar Rao tells how he got to know about his mom’s death

Rajkummar Rao is a bankable actor in B-Town. Kai Po Che, Stree, and Queen were economically successful, whereas Shahid, Newton, Badhaai Do, Trapped, Citylights, Ludo, and Bareilly Ki Barfi were critically lauded. The actor has a half-dozen upcoming flicks. The actor married his longtime girlfriend and Citylights co-star Patralekhaa in November last year.

Shaadi Mein Zaroor Aana star discussed his personal and professional life with Mashable India. Siddharth Aalambayan interviewed Rajkummar about working in Newton on ‘The Bombay Journey.’ Rajkummar remembers his mother’s death while shooting. He said he was too near and it was difficult. The actor claimed he still doesn’t think anything occurred and wants to believe she’s there although they haven’t communicated in a while.

He continued, “I remember I gave a shot and was exiting from the frame. I saw a boy running to me and I was like why is he entering while the shot is still on. The boy said, ‘Patralekhaa mam wants to talk to you’ and that’s how I got to know”. The flight journey was difficult and he had to get back on set the very next day. He admitted that he often lost control over his emotions while giving the shot but he knew he had to act since that’s what his mother wanted too, who took pride in the fact that her son was an actor.

Rajkummar Rao has a lot of cinematic projects in the works. His next projects include the remake of the Telugu film Hit – The First Case with Sanya Malhotra, presented by Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series, and Mr. Aur Mrs. Mahi with Janhvi Kapoor, produced by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions. In addition to these films, he will appear in Bheed by Anubhav Sinha, Stree 2 by Amar Kaushik, and Swagat Hai by Hansal Mehta.