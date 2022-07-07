Rakesh Roshan sweats it out in the gym

Many people look up to Bollywood star Hrithik Roshan as an example of how to get in shape, but do you know who motivates him to work harder on his body? It’s his father, Rakesh Roshan. Yes, the 72-year-old still cares a lot about health. The actor took to Instagram on Monday and posted a video of his actor-turned-filmmaker dad working out hard in the gym. He said that his dad was cooler than him and gave his fans and followers major fitness goals.

The actor from War posted the video with the caption “Goals! #mydadiscoolerthanme, #mydadisfitterthanme, #whattodo.” You will be amazed at how fit the director and producer is at 72 years old. Well, the video of Rakesh Roshan is pretty motivating because it’s not easy to work out at this age.

Hrithik often shares the workout videos of Rakesh Roshan. During the lockdown as well, the actor shared a video of his father and wrote – “Oops! This is my father… never give up. We need the will power of something to fight in such times. PS: He will turn 71 this year and he does 2 hours a day workout and he has also recently defeated cancer. I think the virus should also be scared of them. Too much to fear.” In the video, Rakesh Roshan is seen doing hardcore workouts with full devotion.

For the unversed, Rakesh was diagnosed with early-stage squamous cell carcinoma (throat cancer) in December 2018. He recovered from the disease after undergoing surgery.

On the work front, Hrithik recently made news when he said that he and Saif Ali Khan had finished filming Vikram Vedha. This year, the movie is set to come out on September 30. He will next be seen with Deepika Padukone in “Fighter,” a high-octane action movie that will come out in September 2023. Siddharth Anand will be in charge of making the movie. He was last seen in the hit movie War, which Tiger Shroff and Vaani Kapoor also starred in.