Rakul Preet Singh to be seen in Jjust Music’s ‘Mashooka’

Priyanka Chopra, Parineeti and Nick Jonas spotted at pool party
Priyanka Chopra celebrated her 40th birthday. Parineeti Chopra shared a collection of...
Rakul Preet Singh in the lead in Jackky Bhagnani’s Jjust Music, which is all set to deliver another blockbuster number with ‘Mashooka.’
Asees Kaur, Aditya Iyengar, and Devansh Sharma, collectively known as Viruss, are the song’s brilliant singers. Charit Desai is the song’s director.
Jjust Music posted a motion poster of the stunning Rakul Preet Singh on their social media accounts, along with the release dates for the song in Hindi, Telugu, and Tamil on July 26, July 27, and August 1, respectively.
Advertisement
AdvertisementAdvertisementView this post on InstagramAdvertisementAdvertisementAdvertisement
Advertisement
Rakul Preet Singh is depicted in the billboard sporting a stunning, never-before-seen avatar that is winning rave reviews from viewers.
Pehli Mulaqat and Allah Ve, two songs from Jjust Music, are well known. ‘Vande Mataram’ with Tiger Shroff, ‘Prada’ with Alia Bhatt, ‘Muskurayega India’ with Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, Ayushmann Khurrana, Kriti Sanon, Vicky Kaushal, Taapsee Pannu, and many more are just a few of the label’s legendary singles.
Catch all the Bollywood News, Entertainment News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.