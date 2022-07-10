Ram Pothineni ‘felt helpless’ during The Warriorr shoot

Ram Pothineni began his acting career at the age of 12.

Ram Pothineni began his acting career at the age of 12 and rose to prominence with his first Telugu film, Devadasu (2006). RaPo believes he ‘didn’t realise the kind of success Devadasu was back then,’ since the film set a record by running 175 days in 17 cities for a debutant star. There has been no turning back for him since then.

Ram discusses how he copes with adversity and success in an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla ahead of the premiere of his film The Warriorr. “When the film is blockbuster, I’m glad that the audience enjoyed it too but when it bombs, it is more of an analysis. I don’t get too excited or too disappointed about anything now.”

According to him, his second film, Jagadam, “was again a tremendous letdown.”I was a teenager then it was more like heartbreak for me. I have seen everything extreme, so now, it is more about balance,” he adds as he reveals his industry survival strategy.

The Red actor has come a long way in his career, and he is known for his intense passion and zeal. “The first thought that comes about the journey is I have enjoyed a lot though it has been one rollercoaster ride. My choice of films are not on purpose but I like to cater to all kind of audience and luckily people have accepted me in both massy and classy roles,” said the Energetic Ram Pothineni.

Ram went all out for iSmart Shankar, playing a radically different persona as a street-smart Hyderabadi. “It was more of me wanting to watch a film like that, something crazy, wacky and wild… and I believe, why can’t a villain have a love story. I was like why the lead character has to be always so good. That was actually my frustration and so, I wanted to do something wild.”

“I told him that I’m not interested in playing cop role right now because of scripts I had heard before” stated Ram Pothineni.

Ram Pothineni plays a cop for the first time in his career in his upcoming film The Warriorr. However, the actor had first rejected the script before even hearing it. Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by RAm POthineni (@ram_pothineni) Advertisement Ram revealed the following when asked about it. “I had been wanting to play a cop role for quite some time now and also read a couple of scripts and everything felt the same to me. I was like, this is not doable and thought maybe it is not the right time to do a cop role. I decided not to do any copy role and that’s when Lingusamy comes to Hyderabad and tells me it is a cop role. I told him that I’m not interested in playing this role right now but then I was like ‘ok let’s start sir.’ He narrated the script and I loved it. I told him that I was in a phase where I didn’t want to do a cop role because all the scripts I had heard, technically, were the same but I loved the soul of this film (The Warriorr).” The dashing hottie is dabbling in every element of filmmaking. He’d taken on more responsibilities for The Warriorr by becoming a distributor. “I don’t know what made me but I decided after watching the final copy of the film. I personally loved the film. Usually, people buy the film and watch it, but here, I watched the film and bought it (laughs),” said Ram Pothineni. Ram had sustained a serious injury while working out at a gym. He was filming for The Warriorr at the time. Because of the injury, he felt ‘helpless,’ and he took a 5-month hiatus from everything. “I don’t know what exact preparation I did for this film but I was pretty excited throughout. The only difficult part was when I was working out, I physically injured myself. I had a minor slipped disc. This was for the first time in my life I felt helpless because I have done films where I was dancing with fractures. I never cared too much because I have a high pain tolerance thing but this was the first time I felt helpless. It took me 5 months to completely recover. I had completely built my body and suddenly because of this, I lost everything. I had to again build it up and was stressed,” adds Ram Pothineni. Advertisement The Warriorr will be released on July 14, and RaPo will begin filming for his first Pan-India feature, directed by Boyapati Sreenu, on July 18. “Boyapati Sreenu was very particular about balancing the story with the audience I have. Most of my films have been for the masses but I wanted this one to be fresh, and youthful. I want to balance this but yes, there are also mass elements to it,” Ram reveals details about his upcoming project. Also Read Warrior: Silambarasan TR’s massy Bullet Song, sung by Ram Pothineni and Krithi Shetty, will be released on April 22 It was reported a couple of days prior that Silambarsan TR is...