Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Entertainment
  • Fire break out on the set of Ranbir Kapoor & Shraddha Kapoor’s upcoming film ‘Luv Ranjan’
Fire break out on the set of Ranbir Kapoor & Shraddha Kapoor’s upcoming film ‘Luv Ranjan’

Fire break out on the set of Ranbir Kapoor & Shraddha Kapoor’s upcoming film ‘Luv Ranjan’

Articles
Advertisement
Fire break out on the set of Ranbir Kapoor & Shraddha Kapoor’s upcoming film ‘Luv Ranjan’

Fire break out on the set of Ranbir Kapoor & Shraddha Kapoor’s upcoming film ‘Luv Ranjan’

Advertisement
  • The fire breaks out on the Luv Ranjan set and spread to the Rajshri set.
  • The ground has been sealed off, and the fire department is still at the scene.
  • No injuries have been reported; investigation is ongoing as to what started the fire.
Advertisement

Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor set was completely destroyed by the fire. The regrettable incident took place this afternoon. Although no injuries have been reported, it is clear that a significant loss has been inflicted.

It has yet not been determined what started the fire. The ground has been sealed, and the fire department has not yet arrived as of the time of this report.

Rajveer, the younger son of Sunny Deol and Dharmendra, was filming on the set directly across from where the fire started. Actually, Rajveer was in the middle of a scene for his first film, which was supported by Rajshri Productions.

He’s okay, thank goodness. The cast and crew have been sent home after the shooting on Rajshri was halted.

However, the fire that started on the Luv Ranjan set swiftly spread and damaged the Rajshri set as well.

The fire (as seen in the photo) has a depressing appearance. As we come to a conclusion, the fire engines are about five minutes away from the scene.

Advertisement

Also Read

Watch: Alia Bhatt dances to hubby Ranbir Kapoor’s Channa Mereya
Watch: Alia Bhatt dances to hubby Ranbir Kapoor’s Channa Mereya

Alia Bhatt is an Indian actress. Alia stars as Rani in Karan...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Bollywood News, Entertainment News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Manish Malhotra shares details of Kiara and Sidharth's wedding outfit
Manish Malhotra shares details of Kiara and Sidharth's wedding outfit
Kiara is teased by Mira Rajput,
Kiara is teased by Mira Rajput, "ab to Bombay vali bhi Dilli ho gayi"
Hasan Raheem is sick of the media's personal questions
Hasan Raheem is sick of the media's personal questions
Prince Harry open up about feelings toward Cressida Bonas
Prince Harry open up about feelings toward Cressida Bonas
Prince Harry's ex Florence faced paparazzi harassment
Prince Harry's ex Florence faced paparazzi harassment
Shahid and Mira return from Jaisalmer after the wedding of Sidharth and Kiara 
Shahid and Mira return from Jaisalmer after the wedding of Sidharth and Kiara 
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story