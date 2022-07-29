The fire breaks out on the Luv Ranjan set and spread to the Rajshri set.

The ground has been sealed off, and the fire department is still at the scene.

No injuries have been reported; investigation is ongoing as to what started the fire.

Advertisement

Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor set was completely destroyed by the fire. The regrettable incident took place this afternoon. Although no injuries have been reported, it is clear that a significant loss has been inflicted.

It has yet not been determined what started the fire. The ground has been sealed, and the fire department has not yet arrived as of the time of this report.

Rajveer, the younger son of Sunny Deol and Dharmendra, was filming on the set directly across from where the fire started. Actually, Rajveer was in the middle of a scene for his first film, which was supported by Rajshri Productions.

He’s okay, thank goodness. The cast and crew have been sent home after the shooting on Rajshri was halted.

However, the fire that started on the Luv Ranjan set swiftly spread and damaged the Rajshri set as well.

The fire (as seen in the photo) has a depressing appearance. As we come to a conclusion, the fire engines are about five minutes away from the scene.

Advertisement

Also Read Watch: Alia Bhatt dances to hubby Ranbir Kapoor’s Channa Mereya Alia Bhatt is an Indian actress. Alia stars as Rani in Karan...